Nigerian artist Dunnie named Equal ambassador for November

Nigerian artist and producer, Dunnie, has been named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for November.

Dunnie, born Dunni Alexandra Lawal, is an Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and record producer who has captured the hearts of audiences with her soulful and melodic sound, earning her a dedicated fanbase. With an impressive musical background, Dunnie first gained recognition as a finalist on the popular music show ‘StarThe Winner Is‘ in 2014.

Since then, Dunnie has consistently exceeded expectations by writing, producing, and providing background vocals for both international and local award-winning artists such as Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Kidi, Falz, Oxlade, Becca, Busiswa, Sean Tizzle, and more.

She gained fame for her hit singles, including “Overdose” featuring Oxlade, “Already Won” featuring Chike, and her recent release, “DND”.

Her past collaborations have been highly successful, leading to a nomination at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in 2021 for her outstanding feature in “Love Song” by Busiswa.

Notably, Dunnie recently produced two songs, ‘Nobody Holy’ and ‘Dues,’ for Nigerian superstar Wande Coal’s latest album, “Legend or No Legend.”

Dunnie expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “My experience working in a male-dominated industry has been a learning curve, and although challenging, it’s been a blessing being part of the people breaking barriers in uncharted territory. I am immensely honoured and grateful to be part of the EQUAL program, and I hope to inspire more women to know that they too can do whatever they put their mind to.”

Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said Dunnie embodies the spirit of diversity and creativity.

“We are delighted to have Dunnie as our EQUAL Africa ambassador for November. She embodies the spirit of diversity and creativity that we aim to champion with this initiative. Dunnie’s music has touched the hearts of many, and we believe that her story and her voice will inspire others within and beyond the African music community,” says.