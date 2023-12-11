Nigerian duo Osimhen and Oshoala named African finest

Nigeria and Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen, the Super Falcons, and Barcelona sensational

Asisat Oshoala were named the best African footballers of tge year on Monday night during the 2023 CAF awards held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Osimhen scored 26 goals to help Napoli win its first serie A title in 33 years.

The forward was declared the winner ahead of PSG’s and home favorite Achraf Hakimi and last year’s runners-up Mo Salah of Egypt and Liverpool.

Osimhen won the most covetated award in the continent and became the first Nigerian to win it since Nwanko Kanu in 1999.

Oshoala, on her part, extended her dominance over the title to 6th after seeing off stiff competition from Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa, Racing Louisville, and

Barbara Banda of Zambia and Shanghai Shengli.

The gala was attended by CAF President Dr.Patrice Motsepe.