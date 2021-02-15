Nigerian economist Okonjo-Iweala becomes first female, first African WTO chief

The World Trade Organization (WTO) members on Monday elected Nigerian economist Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the next director-general and she will be the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

“WTO members have just agreed to appoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO. The decision was taken at a special meeting today of the organization’s General Council. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to head the WTO,” the WTO said in a statement.

Okonjo-Iweala will assume duties on March 1, while her term will expire on August 31, 2025, but it could be renewed, the organization noted.

Fellow female leaders, such as European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, has already congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on the appointment.

“This is an historic moment for the entire world. I’m so glad to see a woman from Africa at the head of the Europe is fully behind you. We support the reform of the WTO and will help you protect the rules-based multilateral trading system,” Von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Lagarde noted that she has “known Ngozi for many years. Her strong will and determination will drive her to tirelessly promote free trade to the benefit of people worldwide.”

Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment follows months of deadlocked discussions between the WTO members on who should be chosen as the next director-general since former chief Roberto Azevedo stepped down in August, a year earlier than his second four-year term was set to end.

The delays in the appointment of WTO chief reportedly stemmed from the reluctance of former US President Donald Trump to approve the Nigerian economist’s candidacy. The Trump administration favored South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. However, after Joe Biden has assumed presidency, the South Korean minister has decided to quit the race, paving the way for Okonjo-Iweala’s selection.