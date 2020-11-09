Kendickson’s brand is growing fast and he’s got hits like ‘Wayo’ to back it up.

Singer-songwriter who goes by the name ‘Kendickson’ has slowly grown his reputation with a slew of hit songs, the most recent being WAYO. Wayo has just been released in East Africa and is produced by Insane Chips (Nigerian beat maker). It is a mid-tempo feel-good Afrobeat dance song in which Kendickson professes his feelings to a lover. With a beautiful music video featuring African queens, directed by Clarence Peters, and capturing the song’s storyline with a series of energetic dance scenes; WAYO is set to take over charts.

Speaking on releasing Wayo in East Africa, Kendickson says, “I want to assure all my East African fans that I have come to give you nothing but good music,” adding, “My music is influenced by my immediate environment and the quest in becoming the best of my kind. I hope my fans enjoy this single.” He is currently working on his new EP, which is set to drop alongside his new foundation in 2021.

Kendickson is a master at different music genres, from Afrobeat, Hip life, Contemporary to Jollof music. He showcases his diversity with each release, like the successful hit singles before WAYO. They include Afro-pop banger “Jojo” and the Reggae-infused number “Blessings”—both also produced by Insane Chips.

