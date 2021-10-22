Night travel resumes, says transport CS

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristine Muchira
Tags

The Ministry of Transport has lifted the night travel ban following the vacation of dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect since March 2020.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Transport James Macharia encouraged members to comply with the provisions of the various relevant Guidelines put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Government shall continue to encourage you to comply with the provisions of the various relevant Guidelines put in place such as: physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks while on board and in public places; use of sanitizers; hand washing; rapid health screening; and other Covid-19 mitigation measures issued from time to time that have proved effective in controlling the spread of the Covid-19.” Said CS Macharia.

The CS also urged members of the transport sector to embrace the Covid-19 vaccination drive considering they are frontline workers.

The ministry on 7th October 2021 launched a nation-wide campaign on Covid-19 vaccination for operators in the Transport Sector whose main objective is to create and increase uptake of Covid-19 vaccination among the transport operators targeting the crew, owners, bodoboda, taxi, and other support staff within the industry as frontline sector workers.

 

  

Latest posts

Plans underway to construct 10,000 classrooms, Education PS says

Muraya Kamunde

Sossio Forest encroachers given ultimatum to vacate

Christine Muchira

Three police officers charged for aiding prisoner to escape

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More