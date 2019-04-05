Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has appealed to residents of Mombasa County to turn out and register for the Huduma namba so as ease of delivery of Government services.

Elungata stated that the registration exercise was progressing smoothly in Kwale, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Lamu and Tana River counties.

Elungata said it’s paramount to enroll on the National Integrity Identity Management System saying it will ease doing business with the Government.

Speaking while touring various registration centres in the coast region to supervise the biometric registration exercise, Elungata lauded the Coast residents for embracing the exercise.

His sentiments were echoed by Mikindani area Chief Ima Matano Mzee who said the exercise was running smoothly.

Jomvu sub County Deputy County Commissioner Paul Kinyanjui on the other hand said 70 registration clerks have taken the initiative of going from door to door to register residents in the area.

And in Nyeri County, Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga also urged on residents living in the County to turn up in large numbers and register.

Nyagwanga said the Government was projecting to register close to 800,000 people in the area but the figure can only be achieved with a large turnout.

He at the same time reiterated that the Huduma Namba will reduce time taken to access Government services.