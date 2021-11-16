Nike delay Travis Scott collection launch amid Astroworld tragedy

9-year old Ezra Blount died on Sunday becoming the 10th person to die at Astroworld.

American sneaker company Nike has postponed the release f their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy that happened on November 5th.

On Monday Nike posted an update on the release after the news that 9-year old Ezra Blount had died. In the statement, the company said, “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

The shoe collection was due to be released on December 16th.

Since the tragedy, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation. Blount’s family is among those suing. The FBI recently said that they were investigating the tragedy as a criminal act.

Astroworld was a sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott which turned deadly on November 5th when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage.

The tragedy has left 10 dead and 300 injured.