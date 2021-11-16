Nike delay Travis Scott collection launch amid Astroworld tragedy

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

9-year old Ezra Blount died on Sunday becoming the 10th person to die at Astroworld.

Travis Scott on stage

American sneaker company Nike has postponed the release f their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy that happened on November 5th.

On Monday Nike posted an update on the release after the news that 9-year old Ezra Blount had died. In the statement, the company said, “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

The shoe collection was due to be released on December 16th.

Since the tragedy, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation. Blount’s family is among those suing. The FBI recently said that they were investigating the tragedy as a criminal act.

Astroworld was a sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott which turned deadly on November 5th when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage. 

The tragedy has left 10 dead and 300 injured.

  

Latest posts

Eric Omondi calls musicians lazy & complacent ahead of demonstartion

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

‘Wembe Squad’ set to premiere on Sunday

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Wanavokali set to drop debut album this week

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More