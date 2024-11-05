Nike partners with Rescue.co to provide emergency medical services for Kenyan athletes

Nike today announced that it has partnered with Rescue.co to offer emergency medical and rescue services to all of its athletes in Kenya as part of its newest effort to promote their safety and well-being.

“We believe athletes are the best versions of themselves when they feel safe and secure,” says Tanya Hvizdak, VP, Nike Global Women’s Sports Marketing. “The athlete is at the centre of everything we do, and their voice is integral to the actions we’re taking in Africa and elsewhere across the world. Not only are we listening to our athletes, we’re a brand that takes action.”

Through the agreement, Nike athletes can access emergency services at any time of day or night thanks to Rescue.co’s network of ambulance and air transportation providers.

“Our mission at Rescue.co is to provide peace of mind in every emergency, and our partnership with Nike is a powerful step in ensuring that all athletes in Kenya can feel safe, supported, and confident in their wellbeing,” says Caitlin Dolkart, Managing Director of Rescue.co.

“With our extensive network of ground and air responders, paired with a state-of-the-art 24/7 dispatch centre, we are equipped to deliver immediate, life-saving support across Kenya. We’re honoured to partner with Nike to stand behind these athletes, ensuring they can focus on their training and achievements without the worry of what happens in an emergency.”

The program demonstrates Nike’s dedication to hearing athletes’ opinions and, more importantly, making sure they can live, practice, and compete in a way that supports their well-being and helps them realise their full athletic potential.

“I welcome Nike’s initiative to support my fellow Kenyan athletes and me with emergency assistance. It makes me proud that Nike cares about our health and safety when it matters most,” says Faith Kipyegon, a member of the Athlete Think Tank and the only runner to win three back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 1,500 meters.

“My teammates and I are grateful that Nike provides us with extra protection by supporting us with emergency assistance. Our marathon training group spends a lot of time on the roads and in remote areas, so mobile safety measures are very important to us,” says Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s greatest marathoner and the centre of Nike’s revolutionary Breaking2 project.