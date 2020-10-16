“Where you been” is the second single Nikita has released off her upcoming EP

Nikita Kering has dropped a new song and just in time for the weekend. The new ballad called “Where you been” comes a month after “Never let you go” – the first single off her upcoming EP.

The song is available to stream on all major streaming platforms but is currently not available on YouTube.

Stream “Where you been” here.

The release comes a night after the singer wowed football lovers with her rendition of the UEFA Champions League anthem. Kenyans could not stop praising her prowess on Twitter.

Speaking to KBC about her upcoming EP, she said, “Expect a lot of different vibes, a lot of new things which people have not seen from me. It’s just me stepping out of my comfort zone. People have seen a bit of that already with NLYG and I truly believe people will love it.”

Read the full interview about her upcoming EP.

You can listen to “Where you been” on streaming platforms such as Boomplay, Apple Music, Deezer and can download from the iTunes store.

