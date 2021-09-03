Nikita Kering featured in Apple Music’s Soul September highlights

Discover the music that makes Nikita tick.

Apple Music’s Soul September is back for the second year running. With various iterations of R&B and Soul being reinterpreted by African artists through Alté, Neo-Soul, Afrobeats and Alternative R&B, the campaign spotlights the leading talent in Africa’s New School R&B and Soul.

The Soul September campaign will include exclusive playlists from SAMA-nominated singers Langa Mavuso and Moonga K, Hunter Rose, Joda Kgosi, Nalu, Nigeria’s Fireboy DML, Tems, Buju, Oxlade and Kenya’s Nikita Kering.

Each carefully curated guest playlist features the artists’ favourite R&B songs of all time, alongside songs that have been vital in helping them craft their own distinct sound. The collection will also include the best new African and international R&B and Soul releases as well as all the hottest breaking tracks, music videos and Artist Essentials playlists.

“I chose these songs for my Apple Music playlist because they all ooze confidence in their own way, which is a big part of who I am. They are also a healthy balance between the elements of throwback R&B and modern trap vibes. I know anyone who listens to R&B has at least half of these songs on their playlists. They rock!” – Nikita Kering.

Check out Nikita’s playlist.