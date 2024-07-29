In a show of solidarity for her fans and the youth, Nikita Kering’ paid tribute to the young people the country had lost over the past two months during her performance at Blankets and Wine.

Ms Kering’ sang a cover of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo as the names scrolled on the screen in the background.

This song, originally from the soundtrack of the film “Harriet,” about the life of Harriet Tubman, is a powerful anthem of struggle, perseverance, and hope. Its lyrics, speak to the courage required to stand against oppression.

The song provided a fitting and emotional backdrop for the tribute.

Kenya has been mired by protests since June 18 which began as a demand for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024. The focus of the protests have since shifted from the bill to calls for transparency and accountability from those in public office.

KBC Digital has reached out to Ms Kering’s team for comment.

Ms Kering’, known for her soulful voice and compelling lyrics has been a favourite in the music scene since her debut in 2018. Since then she has won multiple AFRIMMA awards and a selection for Spotify’s Equal Africa programme.

Kenyans on social media have expressed their delight at the tribute expressing their gratitude. Ms Kering has made no comment about the performance other than to share reactions from her fans on her Instagram pages.

Blankets and Wine took place over the weekend with Sanaipei Tnade, Savara, Bensoul and Samthing Soweto headlining the event alongside Kering’.

It is an apolitical event that hosts four festival editions every 1st Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas at the Laureate Garden, within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.