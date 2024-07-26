Award-winning artists Nikita Kering’, Sanaipei Tnade, Savara, Bensoul and Samthing Soweto are some of the musicians set to headline the upcoming Blankets and Wine event scheduled for July 28.

Since last year, Blankets and Wine has hosted four festival editions every 1st Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas at the Laureate Garden, within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This will be the year’s second edition with two more editions expected to take place on October 6 and December 22 respectively.

This event was originally scheduled to take place on July 7, but was rescheduled following the demonstrations that have been taking place sporadically throughout the country since June. Historically, July 7 or Sabasaba is a significant day in the fight for political freedom in Kenya.

Announcing the change of dates, the event organiser Muthoni Drummer Queen said they had made the change due to the “ politically charged nature of 7th July.”

“We bear heavy news that after extensive consultations, we do not have the necessary security clearance to proceed with Blankets & Wine this coming Sunday.

“Due to the politically charged nature of 7th July, there is potential significant threat to life and property including but not limited to road closures, flash protests, infiltration after dusk, among others,” the statement read.

The first edition held in April was headlined by Nigerian artist Wurld, Eric Wainaina, acapella group Wanavokali, rapper Fena Gitu and Chris Kaiga.

Over the years, Blankets & Wine has established itself as one of the more popular live music experiences in Kenya, where music, food, craft and fashion are paired to create an event that delights and uplifts.

Tickets are currently on sale at KShs. 4,500.