Nine arrested in Shisha crackdown by NACADA

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Saturday night arrested nine people during a crackdown on Shisha users in nightclubs within the city.

The Authority conducted the crackdown in two nightclubs in Eastlands, Nairobi.

According to NACADA, the officials seized 18 shisha bongs and assorted flavours and shisha preparation paraphernalia at Quiver Eastlands and arrested two individuals for the offence of selling shisha in contravention of legal notice 292 of 2017.

The team extended the crackdown to Habanos Lounge, where 60 shisha bongs were seized, 126 pieces of assorted flavours, and assorted paraphernalia used in shisha preparation confiscated.

Seven people were arrested, including the manager, sellers, and users.

All those arrested were detained at the Jogoo Road Police Station.

They will appear in court to be charged with various offences related to section 3 and 4 of shisha rules.