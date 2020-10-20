Nine Council members reinstate suspended LSK CEO

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi suffered a blow in his battle to remove CEO Mercy Kalondu Wambua from office after nine Council Members voted to halt her removal.

On Monday, nine of out thirteen members Council members voted against her removal defeating the motion to kick her out of office.

The nine Council Members who voted to reinstate the embattled CEO include; George Omwansa, Bernhard Ngetich, Riziki Emukule, Carolyne Mutheu, Faith Odhiambo, Aluso Ingati, Ndinda Kanyili, and Beth Michoma.

“The majority of the council members found that the allegations levelled against the CEO did not amount to gross misconduct and incompetence,” read a statement from the council members.

“The council resolved that the CEO, who was on suspension for the period between September 15, 2020, and October 19, 2020, return to work and resume her duties. We wish to confirm that the CEO has resumed her duties with immediate effect,” they said.

The members also hit out at LSK President Nelson Havi saying that he walked out on the council members alleging that he was going to write a judgment alone and deliver the same on Monday.

“The president does not have any powers to veto the decision taken by the majority of the council members. We have observed with a lot of displeasure the continued attempt by the president to disrespect the council,” the nine members said.

The council members urged the LSK President to respect the council members, democracy and majority decision.

They also called upon the Senior Counsel Bar to urgently convene and advise the President on how to lead the council.