Nine people including two Chinese nationals were killed on Thursday after a tower crane crumbled at a construction site in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

One of the victims survived with serious injuries and is admitted to hospital.

The tragedy struck at around 12.30 pm at a construction site of a 14-storey students’ hostel in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

A statement from the Chinese company undertaking the construction, Zhejiang Chengjian Construction Africa, the crane came crashing down as the technicians were decommissioning it.

The construction company says it had contacted the families of victims affected even as further investigations into the incident begin.

The bodies were taken to Chiromo mortuary.