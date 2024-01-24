Nine ex-KPA officials charged with graft

Nine former and current Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officials were Wednesday morning charged with graft allegations before a Mombasa Magistrate Court.

According to the charge sheet, between April 2, 2014, and June 2, 2015, the officials interfered with a 62 million shillings tender.

They were charged with six counts of graft; fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest contrary to Section, money laundering, obtaining contract from a public institution by false pretence, forgery, and uttering false documents.

Investigations established that the suspects executed a fraudulent scheme to embezzle public funds through a tender awarded to a company linked to them.

They reportedly used a disability card bearing a name purporting it to be a genuine card from the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

They all denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku.

Former Head of Procurement and Supplies at KPA Yobesh Oyaro, KPA members of the evaluation committee David Angwenyi, Norah Mugambi, Athanase Wambari, and David Arika were charged with graft involving a Sh62 million tender reserved for disadvantaged groups.

Others were; Robert Bosuben (Senior Clerical Officer at the Civil Engineering Department at KPA) and three agents from a private; Azenath Kwamboka Mageto, Rose Cherotich and Idd Arube Nanyang.