Nine hand in nomination papers for FKF Presidency

Nine candidates submitted their papers to the Football Kenya Federation electoral board signalling their intention to vie for the presidency of the forthcoming national football elections.

The candidates beat the October 14th deadline set by the board which required both those vying for the presidency and National Executive Committee positions to hand in their nomination papers.

After verification of the documents the electoral board is set to make known names of those cleared to vie on Monday next week with the final list set to be published on November 2nd.

Among those who presented their nomination papers is the incumbent FKF Vice president Doris Petra who will be vying for the topo seat with her current boss Nick Mwendwa as her running mate.

‘’For the first time in history of football I bring you the first female contestant. We are hopeful of winning’’Mwendwa said

‘’I believe in what we have done with him and everybody can see the successes of what we have achieved we look forward to doing more together’’ Petra remarked.

Kakamega Homeboyz FC Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has roped in veteran football administrator Twaha Mbarak as his running mate.

‘’We are seriously in the contest we are determined to win’’, Shimanyula said.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya is set to make another stab at the seat and has former Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu as the running mate.

Others who also presented their nomination papers are former international Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino who is vying alongside Evance Kadenge.

Tom Alila will contest together with Beryl Adhiambo while Sam Ocholla and Willis Waliaula are seeking the ticket together.Chris Amimo and Antony Makau, former fkf ceo Barry Otieno and Lucy Kageni are the other contestants.

Hussesin Mohammed will be making a second stab at the top seat and has tapped former Kenyan international MacDonald Mariga.

‘’The process has been smooth,we are hopeful that the electoral board will do the right thing,its now time for the team to get to the ground and go vote counting’’ Hussein Spoke.