Nine Kenyan universities among Africa’s top 100

Nine local universities have been ranked among the top 100 in Africa according to a survey released last week.

Among the top, the University of Nairobi was ranked at position six in the continent followed by Kenyatta University (28), Strathmore University (42), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (49) and Mount Kenya University (51).

The survey conducted by UniRanks listed the United States International University Africa at position (65), Egerton University (81), Moi University (82) and Methodist University (82).

The rankings were based on research, knowledge transfer, international outlook and teaching among other performance indicators which also included accreditation by relevant higher education bodies in their respective countries.

In Kenya, University of Nairobi maintained its lead at position one followed by Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Mount Kenya University (MKU) dominating the first five slots in that order.

However, in the continental arena, South Africa takes the lion’s share with 19 universities dominating most of the positions in the top 100 and seven among the top ten.

South Africa’s University of Cape Town clinched the top position, followed by compatriots from the same country; University of Witwatersrand, University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University.

Egypt’s University of Cairo was placed 5th overall, a slot ahead of the University of Nairobi. Egypt has 15 universities among the top charts, as Nigeria and Algeria share the spoils with 10 universities at the top.

Globally, the University of Nairobi is ranked in position 924, while South Africa’s University of Cape Town takes position 236. United States’ Harvard University has remained at the top for six years consecutively.