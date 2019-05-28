Nine matches lined up as curtains come down on 2018/19 KPL season

The 2019 Kenyan Premier League season comes to a close Wednesday afternoon with the last round of matches set to be played at 2pm across different venues in the country.

A total of nine KPL matches are scheduled to be played in Wednesday’s fixtures.

The newly crowned KPL champions Gor Mahia will close their season with a match against Mathare United at Machakos County stadium while Western Stima lock horns with AFC Leopards at the Moi stadium in Kisumu city.

Nzoia Sugar will take on Bandari at the Sudi grounds while Sofapaka will be at Mbaraki ground in Mombasa to face Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ulinzi stars will host Mount Kenya United at the Afraha stadium in Nakuru as Tusker FC face Posta Rangers at their backyard in Ruaraka.

Chemelil Sugar will host their Sony counterpart in Chemelil as Kariobangi Sharks play Vihiga United at Kasarani and KCB will face Zoo Kericho at the Mumias Complex.

Gor Mahia has already clinched the 2019 league crown with 71 points while Bandari is second on the log with 63 points.

Mount Kenya United and Vihiga United have already been relegated from the top flight.

