Nine Moi University students in custody over hate speech

Nine students from Moi University are in custody in connection with the circulation of hate speech messages on WhatsApp groups.

Eldoret Principal Magistrate Onkoba Mogire directed that the students be detained at Langas Police Station for three days pending investigations.

The case will be mentioned on August 5.

This comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i warned against circulation of inflammatory statements.

The Cabinet Secretary who spoke after a security meeting in Molo, said that eight suspects were in police custody in connection with the circulation of leaflets containing hate messages.

 

  

Latest posts

Kathambi calls for peace ahead of elections

Maxwell Wasike

Don’t be threatened into voting for Azimio candidates, Waiguru urges voters

Eric Biegon

Youth call for peaceful elections in campaign dubbed “Crime Sio Poa’’

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More