Nine more stadiums to be commissioned Uhuru says as refurbished Nyayo reopens

President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that nine more stadiums will be commissioned by the end of the year as he reopened a refurbished Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

”We are in the process of developing other sports facilities throughout the country. Indeed, as a matter of fact we are on the verge of completing the construction of Jamhuri sports leisure and entertainment park in Nairobi. In addition, the upgrading of sports facilities in Eldoret, Marsabit, Meru Chuka, Kisumu Nyeri Makueni wanguru in Kirinyaga and Kirigiti in Kiambu county. The construction of these facilities is fully funded and so as we have agreed waziri we expect them to be ready for commissioning by December” the president said.

President Kenyatta further revealed ongoing collaboration between the national government that will see the upgrading to international standards of Bukhungu, Kisii stadium, Mombasa and Narok stadiums

”we are in discussion with county governments of Mombasa Kakamega, Narok and Kisii to co finance and upgrade to international standards their existing facilities in their respective counties. We are also in the process hopefully next year our friends in KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) will have a modern stadium at Langata barracks”, president Kenyatta remarked.

The president spoke as he reopened a refurbished Nyayo national stadium which had been closed for renovations for three years.

Nyayo stadium’s reopening is timely ahead of the staging of the world athletics continental gold tour next weekend, October 3rd 2020 .

Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed gave the refurbishment works a clean bill of health a certifying the upgrade conducted ahead in readiness for the event.

”The turf is well manicured and ready for use similarly the track is in good shape and will be put to rest during the world athletics continental gold tour ” Amina said.

Athletics Kenya president retired lieutenant general Jack Tuwei jogged the audience memory, narrating how the land where the facility stands was a kind gesture from the founding chair of the athletics association of the then KAAA Sir Derrick Eskens.

The athletics boss said 30 countries have confirmed representation at the 7th round of the World Athletics continental gold tour in Nairobi.

The reopening of Nyayo national stadiums eases pressure on over relied Kasarani and a great relief to sports federations whose disciplines rely on the ground for local and international assignments

