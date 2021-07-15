Nine more succumb to covid as 837 test positive for the disease

Another 837 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. The new cases were confirmed from 7,545 samples that were tested.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 191,020 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,036,472.

“The positivity rate is now 11.1%. Of the cases, 797 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners. 435 are males and 402 females. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says

Sadly, the ministry of health disclosed that 9 patients have been reported to succumb to the disease. All of them are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May June and July 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,746.

What’s more, a total of 1,058 patients are said to be admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,407 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“129 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen. 26 patients are under observation. Another 219 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 201 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).” Kagwe said in his update on the covid-19 situation in the country

On a positive note, 340 patients have recovered from the disease with 272 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 68 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 180,420 out of which 143,972 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,448 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Vaccination

As of Thursday, a total of 1,590,765 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,033,296 while the second doses are 557,467. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 54%, with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is 173,402 for those aged 58 years and above. Others are 158,770, Health Workers 103,443, Teachers 77,593 while Security Officers are at 44,261.