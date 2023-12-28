Nine more suspects in court over Ksh8.5B Utalii College Saga

Nine more suspects linked to the Ksh8.5 billion Ronald Ngala Utalii College (RNUC) scandal were on Thursday arraigned in a Malindi court.

This comes a week after former Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, and former PS Leah Gwiyo among others faced similar charges.

The Suspects who appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki denied the charges levelled against them.

The suspects include the Catering Tourism and development Levy Trustees CEO Alan Chenane, Joseph Cherutoi and Procurement Manager Norah Mukuna.

Chenane was charged that between July 1 2012 and June 30 2013 at Catering Tourism and Development Levy Trustees Offices within Nairobi County being the CEO willfully failed to comply with the law regarding to procurement procedures by approving payment of Ksh159, 361,444 which was not within the approved budget for financial year 2012/2013.

The Court heard that the CEO approved the payment for consultancy services for the design, documentation, supervision and contract Management of the proposed Ronald Ngala Utalii College.

Cherutoi on the other hand is alleged to have approved the payment of Ksh524, 532,920 which was not within the approved budget for consultancy services of the college.

In addition, Mukuna was charged of failure to comply with the procurement procedures for the same project.

Other suspects Morris Njue and Dominic Motanya, who are Directors of Baseline Architect were also charged that between May 15 2012 and February 28 2022 jointly unlawfully acquired public property worth Ksh623,722,581 from tourism funds by raising fee notes consulting amount which were in excess for the works done at the RNUC.

Rebman Malala the owner of Ujenzi Consulting was also charged of unlawfully acquiring Ksh517,384,217 from Tourism Fund by raising the fees for consulting for the RNUC.

Similarly, James Mwangi, the owner of Armitech Consulting Engineers is alleged to have unlawfully acquired public property amounting to Ksh49,886,175 from Tourism fund by raising consultancy fees which was in excess to the work done for consultancy services for the RNUC.

Chenane and Cherutoi were released on a bond of Ksh600,000 or Ksh2 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Mukuna alongside other three suspects were released on Ksh300,000 Cash bail or Ksh750,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The Case Will be mentioned on January 11 2024.