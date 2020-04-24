Nine police officers to be charged with murder

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) wants a number of police officers who committed different crimes in different parts of the country to be charged with murder and neglect of duty.

Among those, the authority wants to be charged with murder include, Inspector Harrison Mwa, corporal John Kimweli Musau, constable Linus Kipngetich Terer, constable Joseph Mureithi, constable David Kipkemoi and constable Magdalene Nachapai.

The six are accused of killing Mary Chepkorir Kiprotich. The officers attached to Majiwa General Service Unit (GSU)camp had accompanied the area Chief in conducting an operation against sale of illegal alcohol during which she died.

IPOA also wants chief inspector Stephen Lelei, who was the officer in charge, Mlolongo police station and sergeant Fredrick Leliman to be charged with the murder of Jacob Mwenda Mbai and Elizabeth Nduku who were shot dead at Mlolongo township, Machakos county.

Sergeant Leliman is currently being tried in court for the death of three people – human rights Lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver.

The officers also face an additional charge of unlawful use of firearm contrary to

Section 26 A (1) (a) of the Firearms Act.

In a statement to newsrooms, IPOA further wants constable Bernard Gachau, to be charged with the murder of Ali Sora Bonaya in North Horr, Marsabit county while sergeant James Mulwa is to be charged with neglect of duty, contrary to section 128 of the penal code.

In all the cases the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says there is sufficient evidence to sustain trial in a court of law.

“Following investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and

upon independent review of the case files by the Director of Public

Prosecutions, the officers will be charged with the murder” said Mrs Anne Makori IPOA chairperson.

She added “IPOA supports officers in maintaining law and order but will not hesitate to take action, in accordance with its mandate, on the few bad elements that break the same laws they are supposed to enforce”.