Nine Sacco employees arrested over Ksh 160M fraud

Detectives have arrested nine employees of a savings and credit Sacco society in relation to the disappearance of approximately Ksh 160 Million.

The employees of Njiwa Sacco, belonging to staff of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) were rounded up following comprehensive joint investigations, conducted by detectives and officials from the spy agency.

The nine include senior SACCO officials Amos Kipchumba who was the internal auditor, the loans manager Violet Wali, the accountant Caren Langat and system analysts Hamisi Zaunga and Miriam Nthenya.

Others are a teller identified as Nicodemus Osiemo, Eric Rono from Sure-step Systems, Moses Ntoinya an NIS officer who colluded with the Sacco staff to siphon the funds and Tony Wabomba a former employee of the Sacco society.

The 9 who have since been dismissed from the Sacco face nine counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing by servant, false accounting by servant, negligence, computer fraud, forgery, uttering a false document, access with intent to commit an offence among other charges.

They will be arraigned in court on Monday, September 25, 2023 to answer to their crimes. Meanwhile, detectives are on the trail of three other suspects who have since gone into hiding.

The agencies involved in the investigation of this high level fraud shall continue to investigate and expose corrupt individuals and networks, while taking concrete steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public entities.