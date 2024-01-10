Nine SGBV centers set to be launched in Nairobi

Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe says the government remains committed to addressing the bane of sexual and gender based violence in the country.

According to Wang’ombe, her department is awaiting release of funds to National Government Affirmative Action Fund to allow for the implementation of programs and targeted interventions including training of gender officers for improved handling of cases and better service delivery.

Speaking during a tour of nine SGBV centres that are set to be launched later this year, Wang’ombe emphasized the need for targeted interventions and commended the government for its support in addressing the challenge of gender-based violence in the country.

Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, who is also the National Government Affirmative Action Fund patron, urged Treasury to release funds meant for the fund to help address the challenge of sexual and gender based violence within the city.

Passaris said the successful construction of nine SGBV centers within the city, underscores the urgent need for financial support to establish safe spaces for survivors.