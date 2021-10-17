Nine-storey building under construction in Membley collapses

A nine-storey building that was under construction in Membley area of Ruiru sub-county has collapsed.

Two guards who manning the building managed to escape with no injuries.

Police have sealed off the area and investigations into what led to the building tumbling down have commenced.

According to eyewitnesses the 3 am incident caused damage to vehicles parked next to the collapsed building.

Police and the Ruiru fire department cordoned off the area in the morning to prevent vandalism and evacuated tenants in the adjacent flat after cracks were discovered on some of the floors.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) and officials from the Kiambu planning department are on the ground to access the damage.