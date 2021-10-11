Nine succumb as 96 test positive for Covid-19

Ninety six people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,702 screened in the last 24 hours. The youngest is 2 years old while the oldest is 86 years. Statistics from the ministry of health show the positivity rate is at 2.6% while the total confirmed cases are at 251,248. In the last one day, 293 patients have recovered pushing total recoveries to 244, 237. So far a total 5, 190 people have lost the fight and they include nine recorded as late deaths from facility audit reports in the months of September and October. As of Sunday 4.198 million vaccines have been administered in the country. Globally, more than 237.9 million people have been infected while the death toll is now at 4.8 million according to the Johns Hopkins University

