96 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,702 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases are now 251,248.

The positivity rate is currently at 2.6% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,609,854.

Out of the new cases 90 are Kenyans while six are foreigners with 62 being males and 34 females.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years.

Sadly, nine patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit reports in the months of September and October 2021 pushing the cumulative deaths to 5,190.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (3).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (140), 30-39 years (376), 40-49 years (601), 50-59 years (977) 60 years and above (3,000).

293 patients have recovered from the disease with 202 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 91 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 244,237 of whom 197,382 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,855 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 724 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,742 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 253 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 248 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 4,198,545 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,146,510 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,052,035.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32.0%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.9%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi County is the highest with 30.8% of its population receiving the first dose while Marsabit County is the least with 1.3%.