Nine suspects arrested with contraband goods in Busia

Police in Busia in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have arrested nine suspects in connection with contraband goods.

Busia Sub County Police Commander Joseph Cheruiyot told KNA that the suspects who were arrested during the early morning on Saturday within Marachi Estate are the proprietors and patrons of Good Luck and Mwembe Tayari bars.

“Police officers gained entry into the premises by breaking into the buildings and recovered 374 bottles of assorted brands of beer and wines at Good Luck bar while another 163 assorted bottles of beer and wine were recovered at Mwembe Tayari bar,” he said.

Cheruiyot added that the suspects are currently in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

“The suspects will be charged with failing to maintain social distance, operating bars without licenses and dealing in unaccustomed goods contrary to the East African Customs Management Act,” he said.

He warned local residents against engaging in illegal trade adding that crackdowns will continue until the culprits are apprehended.