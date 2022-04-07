Nine test positive as nine recover from Covid-19

9 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,772 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,506.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,540,245.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 6 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

5 are males while 4 are females with the youngest being an 11-year-old child while the oldest is 63 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 8 and Turkana 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (2), 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (1).

9 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,735 of whom 264,720 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,015 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no death has been reported and therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,648.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 109 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of April 6th 2022, a total of 17,720,907 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,205,912 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,230,191 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 284,804 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,766 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 10,057. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.0%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.