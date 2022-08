Police in Athi River are holding a 40 year-old man who was found in the company of his nine year old son, driving along Mombasa road in the morning. Traffic police officers controlling traffic along Mombasa road noticed the minor driving a saloon car in full school uniform . The father Walter Musyimi was seated at the co-driver seat and his seven years old daughter, also in school uniform, was seated in the back seat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...