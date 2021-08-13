Nipped in the bud: Burial of Embu brothers underway

A pall of gloom Friday morning descended on Kithangari town, Embu County as the burial of two brothers who died at the hands of the police got underway.

Several dignitaries among them National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi are attending the burial.

Funeral service for the slain Kianjokoma brothers currently ongoing at Kianjokoma ,Embu county @KBCChannel1 pic.twitter.com/2iqNWmlwsE — Caroline Kamau (@CarolNKamau) August 13, 2021

13 days later, unanswered questions still abound over the mysterious deaths of Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19.

Public anger has been boiling over following the indescribable tragedy.

The brothers were last seen on August 1, a Sunday evening when they were picked up by police for allegedly being outdoors beyond the 10 pm curfew only for their bodies to be discovered two days later by family members at the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

Njiru was a student at Don-Bosco Technical Training Institute while his brother Mutura was a law student at Kabarak University.

The family that is yet to recover from the shocking death of their beloved sons is demanding justice claiming their children were murdered.

Tension is palpable in the area following days of protests by residents who blamed the police for the killings.

The deaths under investigation have been condemned by several leaders who have demanded that the officers responsible be arrested and prosecuted.

Autopsy contradicts police accounts

The police said the duo died after jumping off a moving police van but a post-mortem revealed that the victims succumbed to injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has already deployed investigators to Embu to fast-track an inquiry into the deaths.

The brothers will be interred in one grave.