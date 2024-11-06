On the heels of a trail-blazing year, Afro-Indie sensation Njerae has earned a nomination for the Africa Choice Awards.

In the highly competitive “Underground Artist of the Year” category, Njerae will face Chirose (Nigeria), Moliy (Ghana), Andrea Fortuin (South Africa), Gdzilla (Nigeria), Taves (Nigeria), Smada (Nigeria), Tariq (Nigeria), Raebel (Nigeria) and tg.blk (Kenya).

This will be the ACA’s sixth edition.

This recognition celebrates Njerae’s unique sound, lyrical prowess, and dedication to representing Africa’s rich culture through her music.

“This nomination came as such a surprise—I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“I’m so honored to be nominated alongside such outstanding artists.

“It’s a stamp that it’s truly #mwakawanjerae,” Njerae shared.

According to her record label, in the past year, Njerae’s records “OTD” and “Aki Sioni” have accumulated up to over 2,000,000 streams across all platforms.

The latter has eclipsed over 10,000 all time Shazam’s and stayed afloat on Kenya’s Top 100 Kenyan charts for well over two years speaking to the longevity of her music.

Her album ‘Unintentional’ has also been an indomitable force maintaining its staying power on the charts remaining Top 50 two years on revealing her timelessness and dexterity in capturing music that can stand the test of time.

“I have to thank God, the team and my fans. I will celebrate if I win and it’s back to the studio to do what I love, which is making music and making people happy through tha,” Njerae added.

Njerae’s musical journey, characterized by soulful melodies and authentic African beats, has captivated fans not only in Kenya but across the continent.

Her Afro-Indie sound is a blend of folk, afrobeats, and modern indie influences, creating a distinctive sonic identity that resonates with a diverse audience.

Her nomination is a testament to her hard work, innovation, and the growing influence of African indie music on the global stage.

“I am beyond humbled and excited to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” said Njerae.

“This recognition means so much to me, and it’s proof that African music in all its forms is being celebrated and appreciated.

“I’m thankful for the support from my fans, and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey of self-expression through my music.”

The Africa Choice Awards celebrates African talent in music, film, and culture, with nominees selected from across the continent.

The awards ceremony will take place in December in Lagos, Nigeria and fans can vote for their favorite artists via the official awards platform.

You can vote through this link.