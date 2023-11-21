Njiru disputed land belongs to Kirima family- Lands ministry

The government has dashed the hopes of land developers occupying two parcels of land linked to the Kirima family in Nairobi’s Njiru region.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome says it has verified land records and agrees with the court findings that the land belongs to the late former Starehe MP Gerishon Kirima.

This now paves the way for the eviction of illegal settlers unless they enter an agreement with the Kirima family.

The Ministry has further warned those occupying public utility land along the two parcels, that it will be repossessed immediately.

This comes as the Kirima family attempted to ward off people it deemed illegal settlers on the family’s piece of land in Njiru, Kasarani Constituency.

A court ruling issued on the 23rd of October gave until the 31st of December for the people occupying the land to vacate even though President William Ruto had proposed an amicable solution.

CS Wahome says the government is only keen on recovering public utility land in the hands of grabbers.