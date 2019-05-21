Njoro Kubwa canal irrigation scheme rehabilitation sanctioned

Over 5000 farmers in Taita Taveta County will benefit from the rehabilitation of Njoro Kubwa canal stretching 12 kilometers to enhance food security in the region.

The project is funded by the World Bank and the County government at a tune of Ksh 11M.

The Canal irrigation scheme will be rehabilitated after it got blocked due to silting caused by flooding due to heavy rains in the area.

Already the department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation, have signed the contract agreement and work is expected to start very soon.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Agriculture Chief Officer Boniface Mwakio expressed the County Government’s commitment to ensure there is food security in the County saying they will work closely with other partners to support farmers.

This he said is a long term plan to ensure food sustainability and economic empowerment.

According to Mwakio, the project will be completed in 16 weeks and the contractor has been urged to provide employment to locals.

According to John Mutua a farmers in the County floods have destroyed his banana crops in his 4 acre piece of land.

The residents have welcomed the project saying it will greatly improve their livelihood.

The contractor said the works will officially commence next week.