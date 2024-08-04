Njuri Ncheke offers to mediate Mwangaza, MCAs feud

A section of Njuri Ncheke, Meru council of elders, has offered to mediate between the Meru County Assembly Members and Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza over her intended impeachment.

Speaking at the Njuri Ncheke shrine at Ncheru in Tigania West Sub County, Meru County, the elders led by Tigania Njuri Ncheke chairman Andriano Aruyaru dismissed claims by another faction of Njuri Ncheke led by Josphat Murangiri, that they have no capacity to solve the conflict.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the current 5th impeachment motion is facing three charges which include; misappropriation of public funds, abuse of public office and gross misconduct.