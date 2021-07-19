NLC Chair defends commission’s expenditure

National Land Commission Chair Gershom Otachi has Monday defended the commission’s expenditure in regard to the Auditor General’s special report citing Ksh 226 million used to fund operations before Treasury’s approval.

Otachi while speaking on KBC’s Prime Edition said he was well aware of the audit query but it was well before his time.

“It may not be so much about the expenditure, but the process in which the funds were used. Ordinarily, there should be budget approval by Treasury, but in this case, the commission used what was budgeted for because the funds were not available from the exchequer in good time,” he said.

Otachi also said that the Commission in light of the query was now trying to implement what was raised.

In another query raised by the AG’S office on the maintenance of a database, Otachi said that it is an ongoing exercise to create a database for the commission.

He however said that the function primarily falls in the Ministry of Land’s docket where they are tasked to register and maintain the register and survey records.

“The NLC doesn’t maintain a registry of Title Deeds because it is a function of the Ministry of Lands. This was clearly dealt with in the advisory opinion of the Supreme Court,” he said.

In addition, the NLC Chair said that in terms of building a database, the commission can only do it based on the primary records that exit at the ministry of lands.

In finality, Otachi said that the NLC and the Ministry of Lands roles overlap at some point when it comes to the database and record-keeping because there is a provision in the law that requires the commission to keep a record of public land.