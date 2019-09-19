NLC chairman nominee Otachi in trouble over tax certificate

The nominee for the position of chairperson, National Land Commission, lawyer Gershom Otachi has been accused of tax non-compliance.

Otachi Thursday appeared before the National Assembly lands committee to justify his suitability to lead the commission and produced a tax compliant certificate to counter Kenya Revenue Authority claims of default.

The MPs resolved to invite KRA Commissioner-General Friday to shed light on the validity of the tax compliance certificate produced by the nominee.

Otachi was one of the lawyers who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at International Criminal Court.

Former minister for special programs Esther Murugi, nominated as a commissioner caused division among committee members as some appeared to defend her against perceived unfair questions from colleagues.

Former Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Prof. James Tuitoek was questioned regarding allegations that he was a beneficiary of community land in Sabaki, in Killifi county.

The vetting for the eight nominees is expected to end Friday.