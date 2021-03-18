NLC Official Jennifer Wambua was strangled to death, autopsy reveals

A post-mortem conducted on slain National Land Commission (NLC) Interim Director of Communications, Jennifer Wambua has revealed that she died due to strangulation.

Daniel Maanzo the family lawyer said that the information was relayed to them by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Odour who noted that Jennifer was strangled by bare hands.

The post-mortem was conducted today at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home by Dr. Oduor who led a team of pathologists and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in conducting the exercise.

Oduor however did not brief the media, with Maanzo who is also the Makueni Member of Parliament choosing to relay the information.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” Maanzo said

The body of Jennifer Wambua,was identified on Monday by her family at the city mortuary in Nairobi.

Wambua had gone missing last week Friday at 10.00am when she left her office at Ardhi House and her body was later found at the City Mortuary.

According to police the body had been discovered by herdsmen in a thicket in Ngong area.

According to detectives, CCTV footage shows Jennifer leaving a lunch pack and handbag in her car before walking away. Her husband later discovered that Jennifer left all her belongings in the car including her phone when he got to the car later that Friday.

Wambua was a state witness in Ksh122 million Government Advertising Agency(GAA) graft case and was set to testify on 17th March,2020.

Tell Us What You Think