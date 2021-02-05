NMK roots for community involvement in heritage conservation

The National Museums of Kenya has raised the red flag on the conservation of heritage sites at the Coast due to flooding and erosion caused by rise of sea-level.

The NMK, the state corporation that manages museums, sites and monuments contends that strong tidal waves caused by a warming planet are putting iconic and historical sites across the coastline at great risk.

Forte Jesus Chief Curator Fatma Twahir said many cultural and heritage sites in the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu are increasingly at risk from coastal hazards due to sea level rise occasioned by climate change.

Speaking at a Climate Action and Disaster Risk Management forum in the port village of Shimoni in Kwale County, Fatma said the risks facing the heritage sites if not ‘well mitigated could have negative effects on their world heritage values’.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She said that heritage sites and landmarks like the Siyu forte in Lamu, Jumba La Mtwana (the large house of the slave) in Kilifi and the Shimoni slave caves and Kongo mosque both in Kwale are all at risk of being lost to the sea because of ceaseless coastal erosion.

Fatma said NMK in conjunction with the British Council Cultural Protection Fund is engaging local communities around the sites to be active in efforts aimed at preserving heritage sites for posterity.

She said NMK is encouraging stakeholders to support the cause and is mobilizing communities for enhanced heritage management and preservation.

Fatma said they will do everything possible to fortify the historical and cultural edifices along the coastline to ensure they are not washed away and preserved for the sake of posterity.

Shimoni Slavery Museum Curator Patrick Abungu underscored the need to strengthen the role of local communities in the management and protection of heritage sites in low-lying coastal areas.

He said storm surges and increasing coastal erosion occasioned by climate change are the biggest potential threats to world heritage sites around the globe and that Kenya was no exception.

Abungu said many historical and cultural sites along the shoreline enlisted by Unesco for their outstanding universal value now face perilous and uncertain futures due to sea-level rise.

He said the NMK in collaboration with stakeholders is seeking to promote adaptation strategies aimed at protecting the country’s endangered heritage sites.