NMK shuts Fort Jesus, Gede Ruins and Taqwa Ruins

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has ordered the closure of the historical Fort Jesus Museum in Mombasa and all other monuments in coast region.

The NMK Museum and Monuments Assistant Director at the coastal region, Athman Hussein, confirmed that other monuments such as Vasco da Gama Pillar and Gede Ruins in Malindi and Taqwa Ruins in Lamu will remain closed indefinitely.

Hussein said the closure would have negative impact on the tourism sector but was necessary to protect the lives of not only the Museums staff but also nearby residents, visitors and other stakeholders.

Restrictions on foreigners coming into Kenya, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, have delivered a big hit to the country’s tourism industry, with some hotels at the coast reporting occupancy rates of well below 10 percent.

