NMS commences distribution of face masks to schools

Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS has Thursday morning commenced the distribution of face Masks to schools in an exercise that targets all schools in all the 17 sub counties.

The NMS says each student will receive at least two masks through the donations from the 61, 000 face masks donated by Kings Collection.

NMS distributes Face Masks to St.Elizabeth, Makadara 2000 pupils part of the 61, 000 face masks donated by Kings Collection in at least 1 school, 2masks a student in 17 subcounties complenting the Covid-19 Sensitisation Program underway in schools by our Health Services. pic.twitter.com/IN9LJ0oIhM — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) January 7, 2021

On its twitter publication Thursday morning, the NMS confirmed that the county health workers have already distributed detonation to Kwa Reuben Primary School’s 700 pupils, Our lady of Nazareth 2000 pupils and to St. Elizabeth Makadara school’s 2000 pupils.

NMS distributes Face Masks to Our lady of Nazareth 2000 pupils part of the 61, 000 face masks donated by Kings Collection in at least 1 school, 2masks a student in 17 subcounties complenting the Covid-19 Sensitisation Program underway in schools by our Health Services. pic.twitter.com/q6vqGkXCz9 — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) January 7, 2021

The NMS also added that sensitization Program on Covid-19 is also underway in schools by the officials from the Nairobi county Health Services.