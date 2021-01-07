NMS commences distribution of face masks to schools

Written By: Slyvester Ruto

Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS has Thursday morning commenced the distribution of face Masks to schools in an exercise that targets all schools in all the 17 sub counties.

The NMS says each student will receive at least two masks through the donations from the 61, 000 face masks donated by Kings Collection.

On its twitter publication Thursday morning, the NMS confirmed that the county health workers have already distributed detonation to Kwa Reuben Primary School’s 700 pupils, Our lady of Nazareth 2000 pupils and to St. Elizabeth Makadara school’s 2000 pupils.

The NMS also added that sensitization Program on Covid-19 is also underway in schools by the officials from the Nairobi county Health Services. 

