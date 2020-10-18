NMS conducts mass coronavirus testing in 17 sub-counties

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is undertaking mass coronavirus testing in 17 sub-counties in Nairobi for two days.

The move according to the Major General Mohammed Badi-led agency has been prompted by the surging numbers of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“NMS will be conducting mass Covid-19 testing across all sub-counties on October 17 and 18, 2020. See posters to confirm your venue. Remember to wash your hands, sanitize, observe social distance and all other Covid-19 regulations,” a statement from NMS read in part.

The move is aimed at gauging the actual number of people mainly residing within the congested areas who might have been infected by the virus.

The exercise officially kicked off at Kibra District Officer’s office, which borders Kibra slums home to thousands of city dwellers.

Those who turned up for the exercise had their temperatures checked, biodata collected before going through the COVID 19 test.

According to the NMS, each of the 17 testing centres has a capacity to conduct more than 200 tests in a day.

At Kasarani Health Centre, lead medical officer Richard Kimathi says a huge turnout of persons interested to take the Covid-19 test was witnessed early Saturday.

The mass testing continues Sunday in Nairobi’s government health facilities and results are expected to be out by Monday and those infected will be treated under the home-based care program.

The easing of some of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country has been linked to the latest surge in the number of infections that risk triggering the re-imposition of tougher containment measures.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last address to the nation however emphasized that he would not hesitate to re-introduce tougher measures if virus cases surge.

In-person learning for learners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 resumed on October 12 with the Ministry of Health warning that the pupils’ risk being recalled back home if the COVID-19 situation in the country worsens.