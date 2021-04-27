NMS conducts test run at Green Park terminus

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Tuesday morning carried out a test run on the Green Park Terminus.

All Public Service Vehicles from Ngong, Kibra, Rongai, and Dagoretti dropped passengers at the newly constructed terminal.

The NMS Director for Roads Engineer Michael Ochieng who was on-site to supervise the test run said they are putting final touches on the park ahead of the official launch next month.

Ochieng said the test will help identify the loopholes, which will be sealed before the launch.

The move is aimed at decongesting the city streets by implementing the gradual removal of PSVs from the Central Business District.

Aerial View of the Green Park Terminus. Pick Up and Drop Off Bays, capacity of 300 vehicles at a go. pic.twitter.com/R58o5z7Oz3 — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) April 27, 2021

Commuters who alighted at the green park bus terminus had varied opinions on the move, with those supporting it saying it will help ease movement in the CBD.

The new terminus will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for PSVs plying Ngong and Lang’ata routes with a capacity of 300 vehicles at a go.

Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) system in place offers options for cyclists and pedestrians to acess CBD, the walk ways and cycle ways are extended outside the terminus.