NMS conducts test run at Green Park terminus

Written By: Asha Hamisi/Claire Wanja

Psvs, Matatus from Ngong, Kibera, Rongai and Dagoreti will terminate their journeys at the Green Park Terminus

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Tuesday morning carried out a test run on the Green Park Terminus.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

All Public Service Vehicles from Ngong, Kibra, Rongai, and Dagoretti dropped passengers at the newly constructed terminal.

The NMS Director for Roads Engineer Michael Ochieng who was on-site to supervise the test run said they are putting final touches on the park ahead of the official launch next month.

Also Read  Kenya records 194 new Covid-19 cases as 21 succumb

Ochieng said the test will help identify the loopholes, which will be sealed before the launch.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The move is aimed at decongesting the city streets by implementing the gradual removal of PSVs from the Central Business District.

Commuters who alighted at the green park bus terminus had varied opinions on the move, with those supporting it saying it will help ease movement in the CBD.

Also Read  Senate Speaker receives BBI report from House committee

The new terminus will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for PSVs plying Ngong and Lang’ata routes with a capacity of 300 vehicles at a go.

Also Read  Former British PM pledges support for Kenya during meeting with Health CS

Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) system in place offers options for cyclists and pedestrians to acess CBD, the walk ways and cycle ways are extended outside the terminus.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR