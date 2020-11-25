NMS Deputy director in court over child trafficking charges

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Deputy director Musa Mohammed Ramadhan has been released on bail in a case where he is facing two counts relating to child trafficking.

Musa who appeared in court on a wheelchair, is accused of conspiring with two employees at Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, namely Fred Makallah and Selina Awour, to traffic persons, was released on a 200,000 shillings cash bail with an alternative bond of Ksh. 500,000.

The crime is said to have happened between March 1 and November 16, 2020. Musa denied the charges before Nairobi chief magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Makallah who faces a total of five counts has been released on a 1 million shillings cash bail or a bond of 2 million shillings while Awuor was released on a cash bail of 200, 000 shillings with an alternative bond of 500, 000 shillings.

Musa was to plead to the charges on Monday but sent his lawyer who told the court that he is sick and was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The case will be mentioned on December 9.

On Monday, senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi let off the hook four other persons including hospital CEO Emma Mutio, Juliana Mbete a hospital administrator, Beatrice Njambi in charge of new born unit and Administrative officer Regina Musembi.

Fred Makallah was exposed in story by BBC allegedly negotiating with an undercover journalist in a well-planned plot to sell a child who had been abandoned at the Mama Lucy Hospital.