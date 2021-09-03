NMS begins expansion of health facilities in informal settlements

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has begun the expansion of health facilities in informal settlements in a bid to bring services closer to the people.

Speaking after commissioning the upgrading of the Savannah Healthcare Services to level 4 hospital, Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Badi revealed that so far NMS has completed building 14 health facilities against a target of 27 hospitals by the end of the year.

Situated at Nairobi’s Upper Hill area, Savannah Hospital which has been in operation for the last eight years will now have a maternity wing, new born unit, fully equipped theatre and also offer physiotherapy, gynecology and radiology services among others.

Badi said his main focus was on the informal settlements within Nairobi where residents in such areas suffer a great deal to attain proper health services.

He also noted that the new Korogocho level five hospital which will open next month, will reduce the number of patients going to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mohamed Badi: The new Korogocho level five hospital is to open next month. It is big with all the necessary facilities. The hospital will reduce the number of patients going to Kenyatta national hospital. It is built in a five-story building and has a mortuary.@NMS_Kenya pic.twitter.com/6NcqN1AEz4 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2021

Beside upgrading the health facilities, NMS has dug 193 boreholes in a bid to help the residents living in the 13 slums to have clean and safe drinking water.