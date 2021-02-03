NMS launches Universal Health Care public participation exercise

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has launched a public participation exercise on Universal Health Care (UHC) that will take place across all 17 Sub counties.

The exercise is part of the identification process of 66,000 households for the NHIF-UHC cover in addition to the sector’s scale up planned to start by 1st March 2021: health workers uptake and equipping of hospitals towards achievement of UHC, a key pillar of the Big 4 Agenda.

Speaking Wednesday during the launch, NMS Director-General Major-General Mohammed Badi said the exercise will target every household but will start with the most vulnerable in the informal settlement.

The NMS DG accompanied by the Public works and Transport Directorate Team, Sara Ngombe Ward MCA, Contractors also launched construction of 440km road in informal Settlements.

Road works, water and energy to kick off in nine informal settlements.

Maj- Gen Badi also said through the road commission, they will upgrade roads in the slums to help in access for increased emergency response in addition to opening 24 more hospitals in Nairobi county.

NMS plans to use 400 Million Shillings for the 66,000 households.