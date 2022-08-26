NMS to begin hand over process from next week

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to officially hand over its functions to the County Government of Nairobi following the swearing-in of Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking during Sakaja’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday at KICC, NMS Director-General Major General Mohamed Badi said that beginning next week; they will start the handing over of services and ongoing projects to the new Nairobi Governor.

“I am happy to report that NMS has accomplished all the tasks given to do within the two years,” said Badi.

“Any extra tasks that we have taken onboard, which are ongoing projects, I will be more than happy to hand over. We will start the process of handing over from next week.”

While congratulating the new Governor on his election, he pledged to work with him to make the County great again.