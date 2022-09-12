NMS to commission Uhuru, Central Parks in fireworks extravaganza

Uhuru and Central Parks will be commissioned Monday after undergoing a major facelift under the regime of the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After 11 months of closure and renovations, the two parks will officially be commissioned by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Taking to Twitter, NMS notified the public that the reopening ceremony will take place between 7 pm and 8 pm and will be characterised by a fireworks display.

“It is notified for General information of the Public that there will be a Fireworks Extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 7-8 pm on 12th Monday in celebration of Commissioning of Uhuru and Central Park. Members of the public are advised to anticipate and enjoy the display,” reads the notice.

The works began in November 2021 but were suspended due to a court case.

However, works continued in April after the National Assembly allocated Ksh 1 billion for the renovations of the parks through the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021 which was assented to by President Kenyatta.

The renovations are aimed at restoring green spaces in Nairobi County, as well as transforming them to international standards.

Uhuru Park will boast manicured lawns, maintained trees, enhanced walkways and green spaces.

Lilies pond at the park will be turned into an aquarium named Uhuru Aquascape.

A larger artificial lake will be transformed into a major waterfront with a Swahili restaurant.

There will also be an outdoor amphitheatre fitted with an audiovisual screen, a Nyatiti-shaped events garden, as well as a children’s play area, with bouncing castles and merry-go-rounds.

The iconic Nyayo statue and Mau Mau freedom fighters monuments will be maintained.

There will be a botanical space with all species of flowers and plants to capture Kenya’s floral biodiversity, with flowers and plants labelled to enhance learning.

Management offices, event spaces, ablution facilities, physical exercise spaces and touristic features and attractions will also be available.

Parks will be fenced and will be manned, allowing the two parks to operate on a 24-hour basis.

There will also be terraced sitting areas with a biosphere look, a dancing fountain put up along Processional Way and several eateries and two high-end restaurants.

Central Park will have an outdoor library for use by children to read and it will also be used for book launches.

Uhuru Park covers 32 acres (12.8 hectares) while Central Park is about 20 acres. The two parks are close to the Central Business District and border Kenyatta Avenue, Nyerere Avenue and Uhuru Highway.